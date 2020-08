Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 August 2020 19:07 Hits: 11

Even a close ally of the president, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, admitted on Tuesday that he can’t make the White House’s plan to extend boosted unemployment insurance benefits work in…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/08/floridas-gop-governor-shoots-down-trumps-plan-to-extend-unemployment-benefits-thats-not-an-option/