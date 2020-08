Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 August 2020 14:10 Hits: 1

New Zealand announced on Tuesday it was shutting down its largest city, Auckland, after four new cases of COVID-19 were discovered in the city, the first evidence of domestic transmission after being coronavirus-free for 102 days.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200811-new-zealand-puts-auckland-under-lockdown-after-first-new-cases-in-102-days