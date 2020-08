Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 August 2020 17:18 Hits: 10

The shattered city of Beirut on Tuesday marked a week since the catastrophic explosion that killed at least 171 people, injured thousands and plunged Lebanon into a deeper political crisis.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200811-beirut-pauses-to-remember-the-dead-one-week-after-catastrophic-explosion