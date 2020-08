Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 August 2020 18:57 Hits: 14

ADEN (Reuters) - Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi will leave Saudi Arabia and head to the United States for medical treatment early on Wednesday, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

