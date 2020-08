Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 August 2020 18:12 Hits: 10

LONDON: The United Kingdom reported 1,148 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday (Aug 11), the highest daily total since JunĀ 21. The cumulative total of UK cases stood at 312,789, government data showed. It was only the second time since June that the daily total of new confirmed cases topped ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/uk-reports-highest-daily-total-covid-cases-since-jun-21-at-1-148-13012076