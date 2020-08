Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 August 2020 18:26 Hits: 10

Lebanon on Tuesday announced a record daily number of over 300 COVID-19 infections and seven deaths from the virus as the country grapples with the aftermath of the Beirut port explosion that rocked the capital and overwhelmed hospitals.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/lebanon-registers-record-number-of-daily-covid-19-cases-13012104