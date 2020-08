Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 August 2020 09:51 Hits: 1

The timing and intensity of the US, Brazilian, and Indian responses to COVID-19 may have varied, but the results have been the same: the world’s highest numbers of infections. Their leaders’ authoritarian personalities and divisive policies have a lot to do with it.

