Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 August 2020 11:34 Hits: 2

As has long been anticipated, Belarus's president, Alexander Lukashenko, has promptly declared victory in an election marred, as usual during Lukashenko's 26-year rule, by widespread fraud and vote rigging. But this time, the opposition is organized, widely supported, and not going home.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/belarus-2020-election-protests-by-slawomir-sierakowski-2020-08