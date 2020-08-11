Trump inadvertently admits he's just playing politics with your health care

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 August 2020 17:35 Hits: 9

Don't worry, guys, about the fact that there are now at least 5 million more people with a preexisting health condition than there were before coronavirus, nearly 100,000 of them children who will carry that with them for the rest of their lives. The meathead currently occupying the Oval Office is insisting, again, that he has a plan for that.

He might do an executive order, see, that will promise people with preexisting conditions will be covered. Yes, the Affordable Care Act already does that, except in the case of crappy Trumpcare plans, the ones he carved out a place for in regulations that can freely deny you coverage for just about anything they feel like. It's not clear if the executive order he's teasing would cover those plans because it's not clear the order exists anywhere other than in his head.

Someone has managed to drill into that thick skull, however, to remind him that the law he's trying to get overturned in the Supreme Court already covers what he says he'll do. Because he's finally acknowledging that fact, and insisting that he's not really doing everything in his power—regulations, lawsuits—to take people's of coverage away. No, he's making a "statement" with this supposedly imminent executive order.

"It's a signal to people ... it's a second platform," Trump said at a White House briefing Monday, according to Politico. "Pre-existing conditions will be taken care of 100 percent by Republicans and the Republican party. I actually think it's a very important statement." So apparently we're to believe that the executive order is a precursor to ... something. And it means that this time, for real, when Trump says he has a plan he has a plan.

Is it the same plan he promised nearly a month ago that we would see by last week? We might as well call it the same plan, because neither exists outside of his malfunctioning cerebellum. Does the plan involve withdrawing his lawsuit against Obamacare in the Supreme Court? Probably not. That would be something real that would actually preserve the protections.

So what this amounts to, really, is empty words. Just another to throw on the pile of 10 years’ worth of Republicans’ empty promises to create a plan to replace Obamacare.

