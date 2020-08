Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 August 2020 12:12 Hits: 5

Tajikistan's Transport Minister Khudoyor Khudoyorzoda has been hospitalized after what authorities in the Central Asian former Soviet republic say was an attempted suicide.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/tajik-authorites-say-transport-minister-hospitalized-after-suicide-attempt-/30778015.html