Tuesday, 11 August 2020

The prosecutor in a high-profile case in Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty, has asked a court to sentence civil right activist Asya Tulesova to one year in prison for allegedly knocking the hat off of a police officer during a recent protest and verbally insulting five other police.

