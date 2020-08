Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 August 2020 13:54 Hits: 7

A court in Kyiv has ruled to transfer one of the suspects in the high-profile 2016 killing in the Ukrainian capital of journalist Pavel Sheremet from a detention center to house arrest.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/suspect-in-sheremet-s-killing-in-ukraine-transferred-to-house-arrest/30778176.html