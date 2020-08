Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 August 2020 15:17 Hits: 5

President Donald Trump kicked off Tuesday by blasting John Bolton, after numerous articles show his former National Security Advisor questioning the president’s strange allegiance to Russian President Vladimir Putin. In one, Bolton says…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/08/trump-denies-trusting-putin-more-than-us-intelligence-but-experts-say-it-sure-sounds-more-like-a-confirmation/