Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 August 2020 15:51 Hits: 8

The acting solicitor general claimed before a judge that Attorney General William Barr had reasons to intervene in Michael Flynn’s case, but he can’t tell the court. Jeff Wall, the…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/08/trumps-solicitor-general-refuses-to-tell-court-why-barr-is-defending-flynn-some-of-its-not-public/