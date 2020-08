Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 August 2020 14:37 Hits: 7

Under a new law, reporters in Tanzania will face stricter controls and media outlets would need permission to broadcast foreign content. DW has warned against "a worrying trend towards restrictions on press freedom."

