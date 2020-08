Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 August 2020 15:18 Hits: 9

Dutch officials have said the cocaine lab was equipped to produce hundreds of kilograms of cocaine per day. Colombian and Dutch citizens, as well as a Turkish national, have been arrested.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/dutch-police-find-netherlands-largest-cocaine-factory/a-54529270?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf