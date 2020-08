Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 August 2020 15:21 Hits: 6

Alex Mänz has been working for Focus on Europe since 2017. In this week’s edition, he reports from Hallstatt, Austria: A place infamous for its overtourism has come to a halt due to COVID-19.

