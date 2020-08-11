The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Syrian villagers along Euphrates accuse Turkey of cutting water access

Since May, residents of northeastern Syria have noticed a visible decrease in the Euphrates's water levels. The legendary river's source is found in Turkey, and it irrigates all of northern Syria. In the self-proclaimed autonomous Kurdish region, controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces, villagers are accusing Turkish authorities of damming the river to monopolize the precious resource.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/content/20200811-syria-along-euphrates-villagers-accuse-turkey-starting-water-war

