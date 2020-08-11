The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Belarus protesters use vehicles to block police from demonstrations over 'rigged election'

Protesters took to the streets amid a strong police presence in the Belarusian capital of Minsk after presidential elections on August 9. Police and security forces responded strongly, using crowd control weapons – and their vehicles – to quell the unrest. Protesters fought back with defensive strategies wielding their own vehicles in an ongoing movement against the re-election of President Alexander Lukashenko.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/content/20200811-belarus-democracy-protests-police-vehicles

