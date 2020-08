Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 August 2020 16:25 Hits: 12

BRASILIA (Reuters) - The World Health Organization has not received enough information on the Russian COVID-19 vaccine to evaluate it, the assistant director of its regional branch, the Pan American Health Organization, Jarbas Barbosa, said on Tuesday.

