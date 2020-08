Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 August 2020 15:32 Hits: 8

BRASILIA: More than 100,000 cases of C0VID-19 are being reported every day in the Americas, half of them in the United States, and there are worrisome spikes in countries that had controlled their epidemics, like Argentina and Colombia, the World Health Organization regional director Carissa ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/half-the-daily-100-000-covid-19-cases-in-americas-are-in-us-who-13011782