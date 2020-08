Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 August 2020 15:37 Hits: 13

Football supporters would usually flock in huge numbers to the city hosting the finale of the Champions League, but this time it is set to be a different experience for fans who have decided to come to Lisbon for the 'Final Eight' despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/sport/football-lisbon-opens-its-arms-to-bizarre-champions-league-13011744