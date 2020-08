Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 August 2020 16:17 Hits: 11

LONDON: An announcement by Russia on Tuesday (Aug 11) that it will approve a COVID-19 vaccine after less than two months of human testing prompted alarm among global health experts, who said that with no full trial data, the vaccine is hard to trust. Intent on being first in the global race to ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-vaccine-russia-safety-data-trial-coronavirus-13011564