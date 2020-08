Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 August 2020 12:16 Hits: 5

The silver lining of the warehouse explosion that destroyed much of Beirut may be that the blast averts – or at least forestalls – a conflict between Hezbollah and Israel. But the root-and-branch reform of Lebanon's political system and regional alliances that the country needs to weather its crises remains unlikely.

