Prisons Are Not Fit for Human Occupation : San Quentin Prisoners Speak Out as Virus Deaths Reach 25

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 August 2020 12:49 Hits: 8

California’s notorious San Quentin State Prison is experiencing the worst coronavirus outbreak in the United States. At least 2,200 prisoners have been infected, and 25 have died. More than 260 staff members have also been infected. We hear from two people incarcerated at San Quentin about conditions inside and the punitive measures authorities have taken against prisoners campaigning for better safety measures, and speak with James King, a member of the Stop San Quentin Outbreak Coalition. “The conditions at San Quentin are horrific,” says King, who was incarcerated at San Quentin from 2013 until December 2019. “You have these tightly confined spaces where people are living in close proximity to each other with no ability to physically distance.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/8/11/san_quentin_worst_outbreak_in_us