Category: World Published on Monday, 10 August 2020 07:08 Hits: 3

A Belarus protester has died in Minsk as thousands of people turned out to demonstrate against official election results that say incumbent President Alyaksandr Lukashenka won in a landslide.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/belarus-president-lukashenka-reelected-in-landslide-amid-violent-protests-over-rigged-vote/30775437.html