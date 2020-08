Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 August 2020 10:15 Hits: 5

The country had gone more than 100 days without a new community transmission case. To prevent further spread, bars and other businesses in the city of Auckland will be shut.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-new-zealand-sees-new-community-transmission/a-54525337?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf