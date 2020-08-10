The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Investigation: The rising number of Mozambique’s internally displaced people (2/2)

The number of internally displaced people has doubled in the past five months in Cabo Delgado, a province in northern Mozambique. Thousands of people have fled a violent insurrection by a group of Islamist militants with ties to the Islamic State (IS) group and are now living in overcrowded camps or the homes of friends or relatives. Humanitarian organizations on the ground are calling for more assistance.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/content/20200805-investigation-mozambique-internally-displaced-people-victims-islamic-extremists

