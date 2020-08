Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 August 2020 09:16 Hits: 6

Britain said on Tuesday it wanted greater flexibility to return illegal immigrants back to France after a surge in the number of people embarking on the perilous journey across the English Channel in the hope of a better life.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200811-britain-says-it-wants-more-flexibility-to-send-illegal-migrants-back-to-france