Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 August 2020 10:33 Hits: 7

WELLINGTON: New Zealand on Tuesday (Aug 11) confirmed new community cases of COVID-19 after going for 102 days without any domestic transmission. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said four people from one family in South Auckland had been confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus. Ardern ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/new-zealand-pm-ardern-auckland-lockdown-new-covid-19-cases-13010880