Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 August 2020 11:15 Hits: 7

The AugĀ 4 port warehouse detonation of more than 2,000 tonnes of ammonium nitrate killed 158 people, injured more than 6,000 and destroyed a swathe of the Mediterranean city, compounding months of political and economic meltdown and prompting furious calls for the entire government to resign.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/lebanon-beirut-blast-explosion-government-to-resign-13007536