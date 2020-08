Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 August 2020 10:35 Hits: 6

Surveys conducted in 14 Asian countries over a 15-year span show that respondents under authoritarian regimes trust state institutions more than their counterparts in democracies do. And yet, when authoritarians' modernization efforts succeed, they unwittingly create fertile ground for liberal-democratic values.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/asian-barometer-public-attitudes-authoritarian-vs-democratic-regimes-by-andrew-j-nathan-2020-08