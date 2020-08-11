Daily Kos Radio is LIVE at 9 AM ET!

How do you follow up a Monday show with a visit from Armando?

How about a Tuesday show with a visit from Joan McCarter?

OK, so, how do you get to the point where you’re praying against all odds every Tuesday that there won’t be some kind of unpredictable news chaos at ten o’clock in the morning that makes a visit from Joan untenable in the face of onrushing events?

You “elect” Dotard J. Trump as “president.” That’s how.

Let us pray!