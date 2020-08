Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 August 2020 06:30 Hits: 2

Hong Kongers have been buying up copies the pro-democracy Apple Daily paper to support the free press in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. The arrest of its owner in a crackdown also sparked a share buying spree.

