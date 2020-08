Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 August 2020 08:25 Hits: 4

Rodrigo Duterte has praised Russia's efforts to develop a "free" COVID-19 vaccine for the Philippines. To alleviate fears, Duterte said he will offer to be "the first they can experiment on" in a public vaccination.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/philippines-duterte-volunteers-to-be-putin-s-russian-coronavirus-vaccine-guinea-pig/a-54523030?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf