Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 August 2020 05:20 Hits: 2

China is trying to turn democratic Taiwan into another Hong Kong, the island's foreign minister warned Tuesday as he met with a senior US official making a historic diplomatic trip.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200811-taiwan-s-foreign-minister-says-china-trying-to-turn-island-into-next-hong-kong