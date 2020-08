Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 August 2020 05:44 Hits: 3

Hong Kongers rushed to buy pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily on Tuesday in a show of support for its owner, who was arrested a day earlier as police rounded up critics of China.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200811-hong-kongers-defy-china-rush-to-buy-pro-democracy-newspaper-after-owner-s-arrest