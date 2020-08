Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 August 2020 08:12 Hits: 4

Restaurants the world over have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Being inside busy areas with limited ventilation increases the risk of Covid-19 infection. As a result, indoor dining has been restricted in many places and many have lost their appetite for eating out over virus fears. FRANCE 24 reports from Washington, DC.

