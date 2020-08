Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 August 2020 07:41 Hits: 3

Two beluga whales from a Shanghai aquarium have returned to the sea in an Icelandic sanctuary, conservationists said Monday, expressing hopes of creating a model for rehoming some 300 belugas currently in captivity.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/captive-beluga-whales-released-into-iceland-sea-sanctuary-13010346