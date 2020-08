Category: World Published on Monday, 10 August 2020 19:13 Hits: 0

Prime minister Hassan Diab steps down as Lebanon's Cabinet dissolves amid public fury after an Aug. 4 explosion in Beirut. The Cabinet will assume a caretaker roll while a new government is formed. The blast killed at least 160 people, injured 6,000, and left 300,000 homeless.

