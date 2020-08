Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 August 2020 08:06 Hits: 4

After years of rising protectionism, the COVID-19 crisis has thrown yet another wrench into the wheels of global commerce. In this episode of CoronaNomics, former World Trade Organization Director-General Pascal Lamy speaks with The Independent’s Ben Chu and The Telegraph’s Lizzy Burden about the present and future of international trade.

