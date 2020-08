Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 August 2020 08:26 Hits: 4

Policymakers and the public at large understand the importance of innovation to economic growth and well being. What is less well appreciated is the degree to which the innovation agenda has been captured by narrow groups of investors and firms whose values and interests don’t necessarily reflect society’s needs.

