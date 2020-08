Category: World Published on Monday, 10 August 2020 15:53 Hits: 5

Protesters in Russia's Far Eastern city of Khabarovsk , where rallies against President Vladimir Putin's role in a regional political crisis have been going on for almost a month, have voiced their support for demonstrations against the presidential vote in Belarus.

