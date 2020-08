Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 August 2020 01:05 Hits: 5

A couple weeks ago, Trump hit 40% approval rating in FiveThirtyEight’s polling aggregate. I watched eagerly to see if he might fall below that threshold, which would have been a clear sign…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/08/how-does-trumps-approval-rating-compare-to-the-big-losers-in-presidential-history/