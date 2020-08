Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 August 2020 02:06 Hits: 5

After a short interruption due to a shooting near the White House, President Donald Trump gave a supremely deceptive and misleading press conference on Monday afternoon. Daniel Dale, CNN’s leading…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/08/here-are-5-standout-moments-from-one-of-the-worst-trump-press-conferences-in-a-while/