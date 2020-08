Category: World Published on Monday, 10 August 2020 23:10 Hits: 6

Human Rights Watch has released a report saying that a growing number of countries have shown a desire for a new international treaty against fully autonomous weapons. It says 30 countries explicitly seek a ban.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/human-rights-watch-seeks-treaty-banning-killer-robots/a-54521323?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf