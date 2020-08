Category: World Published on Monday, 10 August 2020 17:40 Hits: 5

At least one person died as Belarusian police clashed with protesters on Monday after the opposition accused President Alexander Lukashenko of rigging his re-election victory amid a chorus of criticism from Western leaders.

