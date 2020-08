Category: World Published on Monday, 10 August 2020 18:01 Hits: 5

A Japanese ship that ran aground on a reef off Mauritius two weeks ago has now stopped leaking oil into the Indian Ocean but the island nation must still prepare for "a worst case scenario", Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth said late on Monday.

