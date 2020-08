Category: World Published on Monday, 10 August 2020 22:25 Hits: 7

The US Secret Service abruptly escorted President Donald Trump out of the White House press room in the middle of a briefing on Monday because of a shooting outside the White House.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200810-trump-escorted-out-of-white-house-briefing-after-shooting-outside-grounds