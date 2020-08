Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 August 2020 01:39 Hits: 9

The administration of US President Donald Trump is considering a measure to block US citizens and permanent residents from returning home if they are suspected of being infected with the new coronavirus, a senior US official confirmed to Reuters.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200811-us-considers-barring-citizens-entry-if-they-are-suspected-to-have-covid-19